Saline Moves on Top of SEC Red Baseball Standings

The Saline baseball moved back on top of the SEC Red standings after a three-game sweep of Ann Arbor Huron this week.

With the Saline sweep and Skyline taking two of three from Dexter, the Hornets alone at the top with a 10-2 record. Skyline is one game back at 9-3 and Dexter sits at 8-4.

The Hornets took the opener 5-1 behind the three-hit pitching of Matt Moreno.

Moreno struck out seven in six innings of work and allowed just one unearned run in the first inning.

Colton Tousa and Austin Abbate drove in runs in the first inning to give Saline a 2-0 lead.

Huron got one back in the bottom of the first, but Moreno and the Hornets kept them scoreless the rest of the way.

Tousa and Brendan Warwinsky each had a pair of hits and a rbi to lead the offense.

Nolan Klein added two hits, Abbate the hit and rbi, and Johnny Arvai a hit, and run scored.

Saline made short work of the River Rats in the second game with a 14-2 four inning win.

The Hornets pounded out 14 hits, led by Klein with two triples, a double, and four rbi in the game. Ryder Concannon, Abbate, and Matt Bachran had two hits and a rbi each.

Tousa added two hits and three runs scored, Cole Kreuzer a hit and two runs scored, Warwinsky a hit and rbi, and John Townsend one hit for the Hornets.

Noah Reeves struck out four for the in on the mound.

Saline finished off the sweep with a 12-1 win Wednesday.

The Hornets took advantage of seven Huron walks and four errors in the win.

Tousa and Concannon had a hit and two rbi each, while Reeves had a hit and rbi. Devin Lilley, Abbate, Arvai, and Hunter Easton had one hit each.

Kreuzer struck out three on the mound for the win.

Saline improved to 16-3 overall on the season.

Photos by Dawn McCann