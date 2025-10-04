Saline Moves One Step Closer to SEC Red Title

Cover- STN File Photo

After having the SEC Red title stripped from them in 2024, the Saline football team has been on a mission this season and is one win away from taking the conference title after a 42-14 win over Ann Arbor Huron Friday night.

The Hornets improved to 5-0 in the conference and 6-0 overall with the rout of Huron and will need a win over rival Bedford in week eight to clinch the Red title that was taken away last season after the Hornets had to forfeit their first two league games.

Saline opened the scoring against Huron with a 50-yard TD pass from Tommy Carr to Lincoln Keyes for a 7-0 lead.

The lead grew to 14-0 with a TD run by Carr late in the first quarter.

Saline blew the game open with a pair of touchdowns in less than a minute in the second.

Carr hit Keyes with another long touchdown pass for a 21-0 lead and Huron fumbled the ensuing kickoff that was recovered by the Hornets.

Two plays later, Carson Cherry powered his way across the goal line for a 28-0 lead and the Hornets were not done.

Carr ran another one in for his second score of the night to put Saline up 35-0 at halftime.

The lead grew to 42-0 when Cherry powered his way through a group of River Rat tacklers for a TD before the River Rats would score a pair of touchdowns late to make the final 42-14.

The eyes of the state will be on Hornet Stadium Friday night when the D1 third-ranked Hornets entertain D4 number one ranked Harper Woods in a battle between two of the top teams in the state.