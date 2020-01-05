Advertisement





CITY OF SALINE NOTICE

The City of Saline will be mailing water/sewer bills on or about January 1, 2020 which are due and payable by February 1, 2020. “For all bills not paid when due, a penalty of 10% of the amount of such bill shall be added thereto and, in addition, interest at the rate of three-fourths of one per cent (.75%) per month shall be charged and collected on all delinquent water and sewer bills.” (SEC 94-2, Saline City Code). Payments must be received by 5:00 p.m. on February 1, 2020 to avoid penalty and interest. Instructions for various methods of payment appear on the reverse side of the water/sewer bill. City residents who have not received a bill by mid-January should call (734) 429-4907 Ext. 2204 to request balance information or a substitute bill.

The City of Saline will provide necessary reasonable assistance to individuals with disabilities. For special assistance, please contact the City by calling or writing: Attn.: Office of City Manager, City of Saline, 100 N. Harris St., Saline, MI 48176-1642, (734) 429-4907 ext.2 211 or TDD (734)

429-7911.

Mickie Jo Bennett City Treasurer

