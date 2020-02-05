Advertisement





NOTICE OF REGISTRATION

FOR THE

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY ELECTION

TO BE HELD

TUESDAY, MARCH 10, 2020

TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF THE CITY OF SALINE

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that any qualified elector of the City of Saline who is not already registered, may register to vote at the office of the City Clerk; the office of the County Clerk; a Secretary of State branch office, or other designated state agency. Registration forms can be obtained at www.mi.gov/vote and mailed to the City Clerk. Voters who are already registered may update their registration at www.expresSOS.com.

The last day to register in any manner other than in –person with the local clerk is Monday, February 24, 2020 by 5 p.m.

After this date, anyone who qualifies as an elector may register to vote in person with proof of residency (MCL168.492) at the Saline City Clerk’s Office, located at 100 N. Harris St., Saline, MI 48176 at the following times:

Regular business hours: Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Election Day, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY ELECTION WILL BE HELD IN SAID GOVERNMENTAL UNITS FOR THE PURPOSE OF:

NOMINATING CANDIDATES FOR THE OFFICE OF PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES AND TO VOTE ON THE WASHTENAW COMMUNITY COLLEGE MILLAGE RENEWAL AND RESTORATION

A list of candidates and full proposal can be viewed at:

www.mi.gov/vote

Sample Ballots are also on display in the lobby at City Hall at 100 N. Harris Street

Persons with disabilities needing accommodations should contact the clerk’s office.

The Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

POLLING PLACES ARE LOCATED AS FOLLOWS and are all handicapped accessible:

Precinct 1 & 2 Liberty School, 7265 Saline-Ann Arbor Road, Saline

Precinct 3 First United Methodist Church, 1200 N. Ann Arbor, Saline

Date: January 27, 2020

Teresa Royal, Saline City Clerk