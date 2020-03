Advertisement





CITY OF SALINE

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Saline City Clerks Department will be open for processing Absent Voter Ballots and Voter Registrations for the March 10, 2020 Presidential Primary Election on Saturday, March 7, 2020 starting at 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Saline City Hall located at 100 N. Harris Street, Saline, MI.

THE CITY OF SALINE

Teresa Royal, City Clerk