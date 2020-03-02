Advertisement





CITY OF SALINE

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Public Accuracy Tests on the Hart VAT and the Verity Voting Systems for the March 10, 2020 Presidential Primary Election is scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the conference room of Saline City Hall located at 100 N. Harris Street, Saline, MI.

The Public Accuracy Tests are conducted to determine that the program and the optical scan unit being used to tabulate the results of the election, counts the votes in the manner prescribed by law and that the Touch Writer unit allows the voter to mark the ballot in the manner prescribed by law.

THE CITY OF SALINE

Teresa Royal, City Clerk