NOTICE OF ELECTION

TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF THE

CITY OF SALINE

COUNTY OF WASHTENAW, MICHIGAN

FOR THE PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY ELECTION TO BE HELD ON

TUESDAY, MARCH 10, 2020

POLLS OPEN 7:00 A.M. TO 8:00 P.M.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A SPECIAL ELECTION WILL BE HELD IN SAID GOVERNMENTAL UNITS FOR THE PURPOSE OF:

NOMINATING CANDIDATES FOR THE OFFICE OF PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES

AND TO VOTE ON WASHTENAW COMMUNITY COLLEGE MILLAGE RENEWAL AND

RESTORATION.

A list of all candidates and full proposal can be viewed at: www.mi.gov/vote

Absentee ballots are available for all elections; registered voters may contact the local clerk to obtain an application for an absent voter ballot.

To comply with the Help America Vote Act (HAVA), voting instructions will be available in audio format and in Braille. Arrangements for obtaining the instructions in these alternative formats can be made by contacting the City Clerk in advance of the election. All polling locations are accessible for voters with disabilities.

POLLING PLACES ARE LOCATED AS FOLLOWS, and all are handicapped accessible and have braille

instructions available:

CITY OF SALINE

PRECINCT #1 & #2 Liberty School (gymnasium), 7265 Saline-Ann Arbor Road, Saline, MI

PRECINCT #3 First United Methodist Church (all-purpose room), 1200 N. Ann Arbor Road, Saline, MI

The Saline City Clerks Department will be open for processing Absent Voter Ballots and Voter Registrations for the March 10, 2020 Presidential Primary Election on Saturday, March 7, 2020 starting at 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Saline City Hall located at 100 N. Harris Street, Saline, MI.

Published in compliance with Section 498 of Michigan Election Law and MCLA 211.203(3) being part of Michigan Property Tax Limitation Act.

Terri Royal, Saline City Clerk

Dated: February 26, 2020