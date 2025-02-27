Saline Offers Local Weekend Art Classes for Kids

Starting this weekend Saline will be starting the newest art classes offered at Liberty School. Three classes will begin on March 1, and each will continue through March 22.

Basic Drawing for Kids

For ages 6-11 an introductory art class will be held from 9:30-10:30am. According to the Saline Community Education’s website, “This class teaches basic fundamentals early and can set your child on a path to developing their talent faster. We teach students to see and draw the basic shapes within a subject, then build it from the inside out. Learn how to shadow to create depth, and create more dynamic pictures with perspective drawing. Subject matters range from cartoons to wildlife, even the still-lifes are fun! Parents and caregivers can stay and draw for free, learn something together!”

While there are no supply requirements for the class, a sketchbook is recommended for each student.

Pen & Ink Watercolor Journal Class

For older children aged 11-17, a pen and ink class will be offered from 11am-1pm every Saturday. This class will teach more advanced techniques for students to use color and shading in their artwork. The registration link for the class describes it as a way to “Develop your drawing skills while learning inking techniques, then bring them to life with watercolor, graphite, even mixed media. Create ‘sketches’ to capture a spontaneous moment, develop a concept, or even share your inner thoughts.”

The Art of Dynamic Character Illustration

The third class offered this spring will also be for children aged 11-17, and it will take place 11am-12:15pm. The Art of Dynamic Character Illustration will focus on the “fundamentals” of “dynamic figure drawing,” allowing students to incorporate more movement and action into their 2D art. The lesson plan includes kids being able to “learn from gesture drawing, drawing from the inside out, and shadowing techniques to create realistic figures, animals, and yes, even dancing fruit. Use inking and coloring techniques to create finished renderings! Share ideas and concepts with other students interested in Manga, American comic books, Posters, graphic novels, video games, or even cartoons.”

The entry fee for each class is $96 per student. All classes will be held at Liberty School LB Room 09.