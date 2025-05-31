Saline Offers Ten Weeks of Free Live Music and Family Fun

Salty Summer Sounds is back for another season of feel-good live music in downtown Saline. Every Wednesday from June 12 through Aug 14, the West Henry Street Parking Lot will transform into the heart of downtown with free concerts, family activities, and a lively atmosphere.

From the soul-stirring blues of Dr. Pocket to the smooth Steely Dan stylings of Major Dudes, this year’s lineup features something for every music lover. This is a family and pet-friendly event, and Michigan Orthodontics has sponsored multiple kids’ activities.

Concert Schedule:

June 12 – Ferrario: Rock and pop covers with rich harmonies

June 19 – Judy Banker Band: Americana with soul and storytelling

June 26 – ABC Sisters & The Big Band Theory: Swing-era charm and 1940s flair

July 3 – Dr. Pocket: Detroit's horn-fueled R&B, blues, and jazz

July 10 – Ironwood: Acoustic duo blending Celtic and folk traditions

July 17 – Wishing Well: Classic rock favorites and high-energy jams

July 24 – Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic: Michigan's premier youth fiddling group

July 31 – Detroit Social Club: Motown, blues, and crowd-pleasing grooves

August 7 – A2Zed & Band Slam Winner: A double feature of rising stars

August 14 – Major Dudes: Steely Dan tribute and Detroit Music Award winners

All concerts begin at 7pm, and the music can be heard throughout downtown Saline.

Salty Summer Sounds is presented by Saline Main Street, a nonprofit working to keep downtown Saline vibrant and thriving. For full event details, visit www.salinemainstreet.org