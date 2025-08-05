August 05, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Saline Oktoberfest Celebrates 20th Year with New Logo, Old Favorites

Doug Marrin

CommunitySaline

Saline Oktoberfest Celebrates 20th Year with New Logo, Old Favorites

Photo: SalineMainStreet.Org

Saline Main Street’s signature fall event is turning 20, and organizers are planning a festive celebration to mark the milestone.

The 20th Annual Oktoberfest will take place Friday and Saturday, September 19–20, 2025, in downtown Saline. The weekend promises a mix of new commemorative offerings and returning crowd favorites.

To celebrate two decades of local Oktoberfest tradition, Saline Main Street will unveil a new anniversary logo ahead of the event. Limited-edition official steins will also be available for purchase, giving festivalgoers a chance to toast the occasion in style.

Popular competitions and attractions are making a comeback, including the ever-entertaining stein-holding contest, the crowd-pleasing Hammerschlagen (Hammerspiel), and the family-favorite Wiener Dog Races. Children can enjoy activities in the Kinderplatz area, and live music will fill the streets Friday night and throughout the day Saturday, starting at noon.

For more information and updates, visit Saline Main Street’s event page or follow them on Facebook.

beer tent games, fall festivals, hammer game, Hammerschlagen, Hammerspiel, nail hammering game, Oktoberfest games, Saline Michigan events, Saline Oktoberfest, traditional German games

Latest articles

Saline Oktoberfest Celebrates 20th Year with New Logo, Old Favorites

Doug Marrin

Dingell Shares Washington Update at Dexter Forum’s First Senior Center Meeting

Doug Marrin

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique
Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News