Saline Oktoberfest Celebrates 20th Year with New Logo, Old Favorites

Photo: SalineMainStreet.Org

Saline Main Street’s signature fall event is turning 20, and organizers are planning a festive celebration to mark the milestone.

The 20th Annual Oktoberfest will take place Friday and Saturday, September 19–20, 2025, in downtown Saline. The weekend promises a mix of new commemorative offerings and returning crowd favorites.

To celebrate two decades of local Oktoberfest tradition, Saline Main Street will unveil a new anniversary logo ahead of the event. Limited-edition official steins will also be available for purchase, giving festivalgoers a chance to toast the occasion in style.

Popular competitions and attractions are making a comeback, including the ever-entertaining stein-holding contest, the crowd-pleasing Hammerschlagen (Hammerspiel), and the family-favorite Wiener Dog Races. Children can enjoy activities in the Kinderplatz area, and live music will fill the streets Friday night and throughout the day Saturday, starting at noon.

For more information and updates, visit Saline Main Street’s event page or follow them on Facebook.