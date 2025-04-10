Saline Parks Report Spotlights Big Year of Growth and Community Involvement

From new gardens to park connections, the Saline Parks Commission had a busy and impactful 2024.

Photo: Google Streetview

At the April 7 City Council meeting, the Saline Parks Commission presented its 2024 Annual Report, showcasing a year marked by new volunteer initiatives, expanded regional collaboration, and renewed efforts to maintain and beautify city parks.

Vice Chair Jill Estrada delivered the report. “2024 was the inaugural year for the newly created Friends of Saline Parks program,” she said. “The purpose of this program is to connect local volunteers with park maintenance, beautification and fundraising projects.” Estrada reported that 14 active volunteers were recruited in the first year.

In an effort to foster regional connectivity, commissioners attended area master plan meetings and initiated conversations to link Saline parks with nearby systems. “Our current focus is looking at connecting Curtis Park with Salt Springs Park, and then potentially…the Leslie Niethammer Preserve, and then possibly the Grossman property as well,” Estrada said.

The Parks Commission also celebrated successes with the Green Thumb Award, including the addition of a new category: native and sustainable gardening. “This category acknowledges and celebrates those who incorporate native plant species into their gardens and who use sustainable gardening practices,” Estrada said, noting two winners were selected from six nominations.

A grant from the Washtenaw County Conservation District enabled the commission to launch a pollinator garden at Risdon Park, with native plant installation set for June. “We’ve prepped that garden site last month,” Estrada noted. The year also included two park cleanup days and a system-wide signage inventory. “All of the commissioners conducted a signage inventory and assessment at each of the parks,” Estrada said. “This is being used to create new welcome and rule signs… to provide consistency across the park system.”

The commission’s partnerships extended to the Environmental Commission, Arts and Culture Committee, and local scouts. Projects ranged from Earth Month activities to installing a viewing platform and benches at Salt Springs Park. A Saline resident and his son also added hummingbird feeders near City Hall, with plans to expand the effort.

Looking ahead, Estrada outlined the Commission’s 2025 priorities: continuing the Friends of the Parks program, advancing park connectivity, enhancing the Green Thumb Award, and identifying new amenities for Mill Pond Park. “A group of us… will be going on a park tour around Southeast Michigan… to get some ideas for potential park amenities,” she said.

Councilmember Nicole Rice praised the Commission’s alignment with citywide goals. “I think the Parks Commission is one of the best commissions upon which I’ve sat,” she said. “We’re very thorough… not just what the Parks Commission wants to do, but what the city is trying to achieve as a whole.”

Mayor Brian Marl emphasized the importance of community involvement. “With spring upon us, I think it’d be great to do some additional messaging on the Friends of the Parks program,” he said. “If we want to make progress at our municipal parks, we need more than just City of Saline staff and Council, we need private citizens to step up.”