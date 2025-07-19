Nominations Open for 2025 SACC People’s Choice Awards

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce (SACC) is inviting the community to participate in the 2025 People’s Choice Awards by nominating their favorite local businesses and services.

Nominations will be accepted online from July 3 through July 25, allowing residents to recognize standout local independent businesses for their contributions to the Saline area. Nominees must be members of SACC or will have the opportunity to join the Chamber to qualify for the next phase.

After nominations are submitted and verified, voting will take place from August 4 to August 11. The businesses receiving the most votes in their respective categories will be honored at the Saline Community Fair on Wednesday, August 27, at 7:00 p.m.

To ensure wide visibility and recognition across the community, each winning business will be awarded in only one category, so voters are encouraged to consider what each nominee is best known for—their “signature” product or service.

Residents are encouraged to explore the SACC Business Directory to find eligible businesses within the City of Saline and surrounding townships, including Bridgewater, Lodi, Pittsfield, Saline, and York.

This initiative is designed to celebrate and promote the hardworking, independent businesses that help make the Saline area thrive.

For more information and to submit nominations, visit the SACC website at https://business.salinechamber.org/form/view/35231