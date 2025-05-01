May 01, 2025

Lonnie Huhman

EducationSaline

Saline Picks Two for Second Round of Superintendent Interviews

Saline Area Schools, Superintendent

Saline Area Schools has two candidates in mind as it heads into the next round of interviews, scheduled for May 7.

After interviews were conducted on April 29 and 30 of the six candidates vying to take over for the retiring Stephen Laatsch, SAS announced on May 1, it has “scheduled community open houses on May 7, 2025, from 4:00pm-5:45pm for the two finalists for the open superintendency.”

The two candidates to move into the next round are Rachel Kowalski, Ed.D., Superintendent, Colon Community School District, and Nicholas Steinmetz, M.A., Superintendent, Madison School District.

The Board of Education has scheduled the second round interviews for Wednesday, May 7:

6 p.m. – Kowalski

7:15 p.m. – Steinmetz

At the open house, the final candidates will be available to meet with staff, students and community members at the Liberty School, at 7265 N. Ann Arbor Street. Those in attendance will be able to fill out an input form that will then be shared with all the board members.

In looking over their resumes, Kowalski said in her opening that she currently serves as a superintendent of a small, rural district where she wears many hats, from AP Government teacher to instructional coach to facilities overseer. In his resume, Steinmetz said as part of his current job he has facilitated a five-year strategic planning process, increased family and community engagement, and installed a comprehensive campus-wide security system.

These are just a few notes from their resumes. For more information, go to https://www.salineschools.org/board-of-ed/superintendent-search/.

In addition, the second round of interviews will be available via live stream and links to the first round can found at https://www.salineschools.org/board-of-ed/videos-livestream-links/.

