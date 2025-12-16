Saline Police and Fire Responded to Predominantly Medical Calls, Several Serious Incidents

Saline police, fire, and emergency medical crews responded to a wide range of calls between Dec. 7 and Dec. 14, with medical emergencies accounting for the majority of responses.

During the period, well over 40 medical-related calls were logged. Many involved elderly residents and patients at senior living facilities, including Brecon Village and other assisted-living locations. Calls included falls, breathing difficulties, seizures, stroke-related symptoms, allergic reactions, bleeding incidents, and welfare checks. Several medical calls also involved children and teens, including asthma attacks, seizures, and medical incidents at Saline schools and athletic facilities.

Beyond medical responses, officers investigated several significant criminal and public safety incidents, including:

A reported sex crime involving a child being shown inappropriate material on a device

involving a child being shown inappropriate material on a device Multiple burglaries and burglary alarms , including reports of a home break-in on Clark Street and repeated alarm activations at residences

, including reports of a home break-in on Clark Street and repeated alarm activations at residences Fraud reports , including suspected gift card fraud at a local Walmart and another fraud report near Clark Street

, including suspected gift card fraud at a local Walmart and another fraud report near Clark Street A package theft reported near Valley Circle Drive

Traffic-related calls included numerous crashes along East and West Michigan Avenue, including multi-vehicle accidents, a motorbike crash, and several deer-related incidents near Moon Road and Bemis Road. Most crashes were reported as non-injury or minor-injury incidents, though traffic disruptions were common.

Fire crews responded to a high number of alarm activations, including fire, smoke, carbon monoxide, and water-flow alarms at residences, senior living facilities, Bush’s Market, and the Saline Recreation Center. In most cases, no active fire or hazard was found.

Police also handled suspicious activity and welfare-related calls, including reports of activity at vacant or fire-damaged homes, suspicious vehicles, welfare checks at construction sites, and non-criminal assistance calls such as locked vehicles and utility-related concerns.

As with most weekly call summaries, officials noted that many incidents were resolved without arrests, and that emergency medical response continues to make up the largest share of public safety activity in Saline.