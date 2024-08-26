Saline Police Chief Highlights Major Shifts in Emergency Response at Mayor’s Conference

Chief Radzik discusses transition to metro dispatch, community safety, and rising scam threats

Photo: Saline Chief of Police Marlene Radzik. Photo by C Nelson-Nesvig

At the 2024 Mayor’s conference held on Friday, August 16th, Saline Mayor Brian Marl introduced Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik, saying, “Chief Radzik has served as Saline’s Police Chief for two and a half years. She brings decades of experience to her role, having previously held leadership positions at the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office. Since taking the helm, Chief Radzik has focused on ensuring public safety in an evolving community while leading her department through significant changes.”

Chief Radzik shared that her tenure has been marked by a strategic shift in how the city manages emergency calls. She reminded attendees that in April 2024, Saline transitioned its dispatch services from an in-house system to the regional Metro Dispatch. Chief Radzik said the move was designed to improve response times and communication across neighboring jurisdictions.

Radzik cited a recent bank robbery as an example of how this change has made a real difference. She happily reported that “thanks to the streamlined communication between Metro Dispatch and surrounding police departments, the suspect was quickly apprehended after attempting to flee. Those few seconds of real-time communication can be the difference between life and death in critical situations.”

“The decision to consolidate dispatch services was driven by operational efficiency,” she added. “Previously, Saline’s single dispatcher was responsible for answering 911 calls, non-emergency calls, and assisting walk-ins, which placed a heavy burden on that role. Now, with a more integrated system, officers and surrounding agencies can respond more swiftly to emerging situations.”

During the discussion, a resident raised a question about the availability of police services since the dispatch transition. Chief Radzik reassured attendees that the police station remains staffed during regular hours, and after-hours assistance can still be accessed via a call box at the station entrance, which directly connects to Metro Dispatch.

According to Chief Radzik, “Beyond these logistical improvements, I remain focused on keeping the community informed, particularly when it comes to the rise in scams targeting residents.”

She detailed several scams, including lottery fraud, government impersonation, and online romance scams. Chief Radzik advised that her department recently handled a case where a 70-year-old man lost $20,000 in a scam. Radzik stressed the importance of vigilance, advising residents to verify any unsolicited contact and avoid sharing personal or financial information without confirmation.

Radzik also addressed the growing issue of scams involving impersonation of law enforcement officers; “With today’s technology, fraudsters can easily access names and phone numbers from official websites, making their schemes appear legitimate. In response, the chief emphasized, no legitimate police officer will ever ask for money over the phone to clear a warrant.”

In closing, one attendee expressed appreciation for the chief and her team and acknowledged the challenges of modern policing.

With a balance of proactive policing and community outreach, Chief Radzik believes her department has positioned the Saline Police Department as a crucial pillar in the safety and well-being of the community.