Saline Police Find No Evidence of Homeless Encampment Amid Social Media Speculation

Officers respond to concerns near Busch’s and Forvia, confirm no encampment found while addressing rise in larcenies and supporting the unhoused.

Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik posted a response to recent social media speculation regarding a homeless encampment. The announcement read in part:

October 4, 2024

My office has been made aware of social media comments pertaining to a so-called “homeless encampment” behind Busch’s and the former Ford plant, now known as Forvia. Officers from the Saline Police Department did respond to a call for service this week regarding a “homeless” person living behind Maple Heights Apartments in that general area. Officers located and spoke with the individual who had recently arrived from out of state and soon landed a local job; but unfortunately had no funds to afford housing yet. Our officers offered various resources and moved the individual along, as he was on private property and did not have permission to be there.

Saline Police Department responded a day later as the same individual found a dry place under an awning at the rear of a local business seeking shelter from a heavy rainstorm. The police were called and once again this person left the area. Since the second contact we have not had any additional calls about this individual. These situations present real challenges for public safety officials, whose role often involves prioritizing the safety of others, including the unhoused individual. There are a number of practical reasons for why an individual may find themselves in this situation and our goal as always is to try to help identify the best possible resources. In this particular case, there was not an immediately available resource that met the needs of the individual.

While our team was managing its response efforts, numerous social media posts speculated on the nature of the original complaint. In response, our officers proactively walked several locations in the area yesterday and saw no evidence of an “encampment.” We will continue to patrol the areas and offer connection to whatever resources we can in order to assist.

Some members of our community have taken speculation further and drawn an unfounded connection between the unhoused individual and a recent increase in larcenies from automobiles. There is nothing to suggest any connection of this nature. Further, at this time, Saline Police has identified and investigated a suspect related to the larcenies. This suspect was living at a residence in town and is not homeless. While executing a search warrant at the home, our officers recovered a large quantity of stolen property and evidence leading us to believe the suspect was not acting alone. The suspect was taken into custody on Monday, September 30th, 2024, but has since been released. We are processing forensic evidence and conducting additional interviews in preparation for the prosecutor’s office to evaluate the case for criminal charges. I cannot comment further as this is an active in-depth investigation which spans outside of our jurisdiction and remains an open case.

While it is a bit premature to release even this basic information, the value of informing our community outweighs the potential harm in making a case. We still are working to process evidence and track down victims, some of whom have not reported the loss of their property now in our possession. These larcenies have all been crimes of opportunity due to people leaving valuable items inside of their unlocked vehicles. We strongly encourage all residents to help us mitigate these types of events by locking your vehicle doors and storing valuable items out of plain sight.

Radzik emphasized that the City of Saline is actively working with Washtenaw Community Mental Health, Saline Social Services, and local faith-based organizations to provide comprehensive support for the unhoused population. She stresses that homelessness is a complex community issue, not just a police or political problem. Radzik encourages residents to show empathy, recognizing that no one chooses to be unhoused and that the reasons for homelessness are varied.

Community Mental Health reports an increase in homelessness, partly due to the end of COVID-related eviction protections. Saline benefits from the PATH team’s outreach services, funded by a countywide police/mental health millage, providing support four to five times a week. Radzik shared important resources for those in need, including a crisis team for mental health and substance use issues, as well as a long shelter waitlist in Washtenaw County, currently around 5-6 months.

Resources for veterans, youth, and those experiencing domestic violence were also highlighted, including specific contact numbers for assistance.