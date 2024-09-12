Saline Police Investigating Theft of Political Signs

The political season is in full swing both nationally and locally, and sometimes things can get a little heated and at times, maybe even illegal.

The Saline Police Department sent out a message on social media related to some local issues.

Here’s the Sept. 8 post on SPD’s Facebook page:

“The Saline Police Department is investigating numerous complaints about individuals stealing political signs and other flags representing Black Lives Matter and PRIDE flags. A reminder to all, this is a misdemeanor CRIME punishable by imprisonment or monetary fines. Yes, even for a political sign.”

If you have had any of these items stolen I encourage you to contact the Saline Police Department. I also encourage you and your neighbors to check your ring cams and if you have captured video that might be useful to us we would be more than happy to take a look.”

-Chief M. Radzik”

According to Michigan law, if the political sign stolen has a value of less than $200, the person is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for not more than 93 days or a fine of not more than $500 or three times the value of the property stolen, whichever is greater, or both imprisonment and a fine.