Saline Police Thwart Armed Robbery

PRESS RELEASE

On February 23, 2025, at approximately 2:08pm Saline Police Officers were dispatched to the Subway restaurant at 1010 E. Michigan Avenue for an armed robbery that had just occurred. The lone suspect was described as an older white male wearing a red checkered hoodie and armed with a knife. The victim relayed that the perpetrator took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene in a black Chevrolet Equinox.

Saline Police Department Officers obtained a photograph of the perpetrator from surveillance video and posted it on the department’s Facebook page, resulting in receipt of information about the suspect’s identity and potential whereabouts. Officers from the Saline Police Department, with assistance from Milan Police Department, Washtenaw Sheriff’s Office and Pittsfield Township Police & Fire, quickly located and contained the suspect at a location in the 300 block of E. Lewis Avenue in the City of Milan, Michigan. Officers soon took the suspect into custody without incident, and he was transported and lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail.

The investigation, including interviews and collection of forensic evidence, was completed and turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review. The Prosecutor’s Office today authorized a three-count felony warrant charging the suspect with: COUNT 1: Robbery – Armed; COUNT 2: Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Felonious Assault); and COUNT 3: Weapons – Carrying Concealed. This afternoon the defendant, identified as 59-year-old John Fulton, was arraigned on the charges before 14A District Court Judge Karl Barr. Mr. Fulton is being held on a $30,000 cash/surety bond and will next appear in court for a probable cause conference scheduled for March 6, 2025, at 9:00 a.m.

On behalf of the Saline Police Department, we thank our partnering police agencies and Washtenaw County Metro-Dispatch for their professionalism while assisting our agency during this incident.

Marlene A. Radzik

Chief of Police