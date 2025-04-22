April 22, 2025

Doug Marrin

Public SafetySaline

Saline Police Weekly Report, 4-22-25

BB Gun Vandalism, Larceny, and Multiple Vehicle Accidents

The Saline Police Department responded to several incidents during the week of April 15–18, 2025, ranging from property damage to vehicle accidents and a reported theft. Here are the highlights from the department’s press summary:

BB Gun Damages Window

Incident #25-1834 – Malicious Destruction of Property
Date: April 15, 2025
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: 100 Block of Elmwood Ct

A resident reported that someone had fired a BB gun at their window a few days earlier, shattering the glass. Officers are actively investigating the matter.

Traffic Accidents Reported, No Injuries

Incident #25-1851 – Motor Vehicle Accident
Date: April 16, 2025
Time: 1:18 a.m.
Location: East Michigan Ave and Hall St

Officers responded to a collision at the intersection of East Michigan and Hall Street. No injuries were reported.

Incident #25-1872 – Motor Vehicle Accident
Date: April 17, 2025
Time: 7:56 p.m.
Location: West Bennett and Mills St

Another accident occurred at West Bennett and Mills. Again, there were no injuries.

Incident #25-1885 – Private Property Accident
Date: April 18, 2025
Time: 1:52 p.m.
Location: 500 Block of East Michigan Ave

Police were called to a minor crash on private property. No injuries were reported in this incident either.

Storage Unit Larceny

Incident #25-1875 – Larceny
Date: April 17, 2025
Time: 10:12 p.m.
Location: 1000 Block of Industrial Dr

A subject hired a moving company to place items in storage, but the items were never moved and are now missing. Officers are investigating the suspected theft.

