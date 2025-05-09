Saline Police Weekly Report, Apr 27–May 3

The Saline Police Department responded to a range of incidents during the week of April 27 through May 3, 2025. Below is a summary of notable cases handled by officers:

Domestic Violence – Clark Street

On April 28 at 2:04 p.m., officers responded to a domestic violence call in the 200 block of Clark Street. Both parties were contacted on the scene. No injuries were reported. The case has been forwarded to the prosecutor for review.

Illegal Dumping – W. Michigan Avenue

On April 29 at 6:23 p.m., a subject was found dumping carpet into a business dumpster in the 700 block of West Michigan Avenue. Officers advised the individual on proper disposal laws and ordinances. The subject retrieved and removed the items.

Retail Fraud – E. Michigan Avenue

Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of East Michigan Avenue on April 30 at 1:57 p.m. for a retail fraud report. Surveillance video was obtained, and an investigation is ongoing.

Dog Bite – Harris Street

On May 2 at 9:09 a.m., police responded to an animal complaint in the 300 block of Harris Street following a dog bite incident. Both dog owners were contacted. One dog sustained minor scratches, and the other was placed under quarantine.

Disorderly Conduct – Woodland Drive East

Later on May 2, at 6:59 p.m., officers addressed a disorderly subject in the 1600 block of Woodland Drive East. The individual was transported out of the city and trespassed from the premises.

Assault – Clark Street

At 9:40 p.m. on May 2, police responded to an assault in the 200 block of Clark Street. After investigating, one individual was taken into custody and transported to the Washtenaw County Jail.

Larceny – W. Michigan Avenue

On May 4 at 12:04 p.m., officers investigated a larceny in the 100 block of West Michigan Avenue involving a broken container of used cooking oil that had been drained. The case remains under investigation.