May 14, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Submit An Event

Doug Marrin

Public SafetySaline

Saline Police Weekly Summary: May 5–11, 2025

larceny investigation, May 2025, Saline Michigan, Saline Police, traffic accidents, weekly police report

The Saline Police Department responded to several incidents during the week of May 5 through May 11, including multiple traffic accidents, a larceny investigation, and assistance with a malfunctioning traffic light.

Traffic Incidents
Officers handled three motor vehicle accidents (MVAs) at various intersections. On May 5 at 3:31 p.m., police were called to E. Michigan Avenue and Keveling Drive for a two-vehicle crash. Both parties were contacted, and no injuries were reported. Another two-vehicle collision occurred on May 7 at 2:35 p.m. at Old Creek Drive and Henry Street, again with no reported injuries. A third MVA took place on May 9 at 3:28 p.m. at the intersection of E. Michigan Avenue and Maple Street. Both drivers were unharmed.

Traffic Light Malfunction
On May 6 at 3:26 p.m., officers responded to E. Michigan Avenue and N. Maple Street after reports of a malfunctioning traffic light. Police observed the light skipping rotations and contacted the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) for resolution.

Larceny Report
On May 10 at 11:26 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Brecon Drive in response to a reported theft. The victim reported her wedding ring missing. The case is currently under investigation.

Latest articles

Dexter Keeps Title Hopes Alive with DH Sweep

Mike Williamson

The Chelsea School Board is looking for a Good Candidate

Lonnie Huhman

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News