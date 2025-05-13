Saline Police Weekly Summary: May 5–11, 2025

The Saline Police Department responded to several incidents during the week of May 5 through May 11, including multiple traffic accidents, a larceny investigation, and assistance with a malfunctioning traffic light.

Traffic Incidents

Officers handled three motor vehicle accidents (MVAs) at various intersections. On May 5 at 3:31 p.m., police were called to E. Michigan Avenue and Keveling Drive for a two-vehicle crash. Both parties were contacted, and no injuries were reported. Another two-vehicle collision occurred on May 7 at 2:35 p.m. at Old Creek Drive and Henry Street, again with no reported injuries. A third MVA took place on May 9 at 3:28 p.m. at the intersection of E. Michigan Avenue and Maple Street. Both drivers were unharmed.

Traffic Light Malfunction

On May 6 at 3:26 p.m., officers responded to E. Michigan Avenue and N. Maple Street after reports of a malfunctioning traffic light. Police observed the light skipping rotations and contacted the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) for resolution.

Larceny Report

On May 10 at 11:26 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Brecon Drive in response to a reported theft. The victim reported her wedding ring missing. The case is currently under investigation.