SALINE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, the Saline City Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at the Saline Municipal Building, 100 N. Harris Street, Saline, MI, for the purpose of hearing all objections to, and support of, the application from Todd Trese of Nets, LLC for O3 Sports Training Complex, for approval of a Combined Preliminary/Final Site Plan to add an addition to the current building and add a parking lot located at 1200 Woodland Drive, Saline, MI 48176. Parcel number: 18-12- 31-150-001.

A copy of the application is available for public inspection at the office of the Saline City Clerk during regular working hours. Written comments on the above application will be received at the office of the Saline City Clerk prior to the closing of said public hearing. The City of Saline will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services to individuals with disabilities upon seven (7) business days’ notice to the City of Saline. Individuals requiring these services should contact the City of Saline, by writing or calling the following: City Clerk, City of Saline, 100 N. Harris Street, Saline, MI 48176-1642 (734) 429-4907, ext. 2209, TDD (734) 429-7911.

This notice is given in accordance with the provisions of Section 9.04 of the Saline City Zoning Ordinance.

SALINE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

Katrina Ritchey Assistant Clerk