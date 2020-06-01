Advertisement

SALINE CITY COUNCIL

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, the Saline City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday June 15, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at the Saline Municipal Building, 100 N. Harris Street, Saline, MI, for the purpose of hearing all objections to, and support of, the application from Karen King and Alex Johnson of the Ann Arbor Music Center for approval of a Special Land Use to develop a studio for a music instruction business located at 135 Bennett Street, Suite 600, Saline, MI 48176. Parcel number: 18-13-36-455-016.

A copy of the application is available for public inspection at the office of the Saline City Clerk during regular working hours. Written comments on the above application will be received at the office of the Saline City Clerk prior to the closing of said public hearing. The City of Saline will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services to individuals with disabilities upon seven (7) business days’ notice to the City of Saline. Individuals requiring these services should contact the City of Saline, by writing or calling the following: City Clerk, City of Saline, 100 N. Harris Street, Saline, MI 48176-1642 (734) 429-4907, ext. 2209, TDD (734) 429-7911.

This notice is given in accordance with the provisions of Section 9.04 of the Saline City Zoning Ordinance.

Terri Royal, City Clerk