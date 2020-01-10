Advertisement





It wasn’t the high scoring offensive affair that many expected when the two highest scoring offenses in the Ann Arbor area met up in Dexter Friday night, but the Saline girls’ basketball team used one big quarter to pull away to beat Dexter 40-18.

Both teams entered the matchup unbeaten on the season and both teams were averaging over 60 points a game, but it was anything but a high scoring affair in the first half.

Both teams struggled offensively, while the defenses dominated the opening two quarters.

Saline jumped out to a 9-2 lead in the first quarter, but Dexter rallied to cut the lead to 10-8 after one.

The second quarter was not one for the highlight reel as neither team scored for the first six minutes of the quarter and it stayed 10-8.

Livvy Mellifont finally broke the scoreless drought with a put back to tie the game at 10 in what would be the only points in the quarter for either team.

The third quarter was a different story for the Hornets.

The Hornets defense forced several turnovers in the third quarter and Ella Stemmer scored 13 points in the period as the Saline offense looked like it had all season, outscoring the Dreadnaughts 21-5 in the quarter.

Dexter was scoreless for over six minutes in the third as the Hornets went on a 16-0 run to build a 26-10 lead. A Brianna Rodriguez basket and a triple by Sydney Pnacek cut the lead to 26-15, but Saline scored the final five points of the quarter for a 31-15 lead after three.

The Hornets defense continued to lockdown on the Dreadnaughts in the fourth allowing just a three point basket by Rodriguez as Saline pulled away for the 40-18 win.

Stemmer finished with a game high 19 points. She also had six boards and six steals.

Liz Sekerak added nine points, Steffi Bentley and Sophie Canen five each, Amera Boyd and Beth Ann Ford one each.

Rodriguez and Kaila Simpson led Dexter with five points each. Alayna Babut and Pnacek three each, and Mellifont two.

Saline (8-0) returns to action Tuesday at Bedford, while Dexter (5-1) hosts Jackson Tuesday.