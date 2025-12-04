Saline Raises Sewer and Water Rates

Saline City Council voted to raise sewer and water rates within the city limits beginning Jan. 1, 2025, in accordance with recommendations from City Treasurer Sarah Finch. Water rates will increase by 6.5% ($0.36) and wastewater rates will increase by 7.5% ($1.12).

“When you really get down to it, our cost of water, yes, it seems like is expensive, but when it’s the reality of what you’re using and what we can do and what we need to do in this community, this is the cost to provide the services, to provide this commodity, and to build a system to which we can not only produce the water, but to use the water,” council member Dean Girbach said.

While some council members, including Girbach, raised concerns about affordability and housing in Saline, they also emphasized the necessity of the current increase to keep water and sewage services running.

“I think these are basic commodities that people expect, and along with that expectation ought to come the expectation that eventually you have to pay for it,” council member Jack Ceo said. “So I guess I’m concerned with the recommendations, and I’m willing to vote to approve them.”

The rate increase was passed unanimously by all present council members. Mayor Brian Marl and council member Nicole Rice were absent.