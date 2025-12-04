December 04, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Saline Raises Sewer and Water Rates

Matt Rosentreter

Saline

Saline Raises Sewer and Water Rates

Saline City Council voted to raise sewer and water rates within the city limits beginning Jan. 1, 2025, in accordance with recommendations from City Treasurer Sarah Finch. Water rates will increase by 6.5% ($0.36) and wastewater rates will increase by 7.5% ($1.12).

“When you really get down to it, our cost of water, yes, it seems like is expensive, but when it’s the reality of what you’re using and what we can do and what we need to do in this community, this is the cost to provide the services, to provide this commodity, and to build a system to which we can not only produce the water, but to use the water,” council member Dean Girbach said.

While some council members, including Girbach, raised concerns about affordability and housing in Saline, they also emphasized the necessity of the current increase to keep water and sewage services running.

“I think these are basic commodities that people expect, and along with that expectation ought to come the expectation that eventually you have to pay for it,” council member Jack Ceo said. “So I guess I’m concerned with the recommendations, and I’m willing to vote to approve them.”

The rate increase was passed unanimously by all present council members. Mayor Brian Marl and council member Nicole Rice were absent.

Saline City Council, Saline City Council water rates

Latest articles

Chelsea’s Lilly McCalla Signs with Ohio Dominican University

Lonnie Huhman

Governor Whitmer Endorses Saline Township Data Center In Public Comment

Traci Husse

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event

Submit a Veterans Day Tribute

Click Here
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com