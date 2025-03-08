Saline Rec Center Offers New Swim Classes

Saline’s Swim School now offers a variety of swim classes for ages 6 months and older, with a total of eight classes offered based on age and skill level.

New swimmer registration begins the third week of each month and lasts on until the classes are full or until the end of the month. Families are able to register online, over the phone or in-person at the Rec Center. For non-entry level classes, pre-requisite classes are required unless the swimmer can pass a swim evaluation.

Goggles without nose coverings are recommended, and all swimmers who are not potty trained must wear a swim diaper in the pool.