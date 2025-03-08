Saline Rec Center Offers New Swim Classes

Saline’s Swim School now offers a variety of swim classes for ages 6 months and older, with a total of eight classes offered based on age and skill level.
New swimmer registration begins the third week of each month and lasts on until the classes are full or until the end of the month. Families are able to register online, over the phone or in-person at the Rec Center. For non-entry level classes, pre-requisite classes are required unless the swimmer can pass a swim evaluation.
Goggles without nose coverings are recommended, and all swimmers who are not potty trained must wear a swim diaper in the pool.
|Class
|Class Information
|Member Price (per Month)
|Non-member Price (per month)
|Baby Buoys
Ages 6 months – 2 years
Prerequisite: Must meet age requirements.
|Introduces infants and young toddlers to the water in a playful manner through group songs and individual water-based activities. All swimmers must be accompanied in the water with an adult.
|$56
|$70
|Mini Mariners
Ages 2 – 3 years
Prerequisite: Must meet age requirements.
|Activity and song-based class that is geared for toddlers that will begin to foster independence and comfort in the water. All swimmers must be accompanied in the water with an adult.
|$56
|$70
|First Mates
Ages 3+ years
Prerequisite: This is an entry level course, no prior swimming experience needed.
|In this level, swimmers will be taught skills to reinforce comfort and independence in the water. Swimmers will be introduced to foundational swim and water safety skills.
|$60
|$75
|Nautical Navigators
Ages 3+ years
Prerequisite: Pass First Mates or compete a swim evaluation demonstrating competency in First Mates class objectives.
|This class will teach swimmers to execute foundational skills independently in preparation for independent freestyle and backstroke swimming.
|$60
|$75
|Skilled Sailors
Ages 4+ years
Prerequisite: Pass Nautical Navigators or complete a swim evaluation demonstrating competency in Nautical Navigators class objectives.
|This class will teach swimmers the skills necessary to perform rotary breathing. Swimmers will be able to execute freestyle and backstroke independently.
|$60
|$75
|Valiant Voyagers
Ages 5+ years
Prerequisite: Pass Skilled Sailors or complete a swim evaluation demonstrating competency in Skilled Sailors class objectives.
|This class will continue to build on the ability to swim freestyle with rotary breathing and build swimming endurance. Swimmers will be introduced to the fundamental skills for breaststroke and butterfly.
|$75
|$90
|Speedy Seafarers
Ages 5+ years
Prerequisite: Pass Valiant Voyagers or complete a swim evaluation demonstrating competency in Valiant Voyagers class objectives.
|This class will continue to build on breaststroke and butterfly. Swimmers will be introduced to fundamental skills for starts and turns.
|$75
|$90
|Captain’s Crew
Ages 5+ years
Prerequisite: Pass Speedy Seafarers or complete a swim evaluation demonstrating competency in Speedy Seafarers class objectives.
|This class will equip swimmers with the skills to execute all four competitive strokes. Swimmers will continue to work on fundamental skills for starts and turns.
|$80
|$100