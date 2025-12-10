December 09, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Saline Recreation Center to Hold Holiday Open House

STN Staff

Saline

Saline Recreation Center to Hold Holiday Open House

The Saline Recreation Center will host an Open House on Sunday, December 14 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. All day, the Rec will be offering free admission and open basketball in the gymnasium. There will be other programs such as pickleball, free fitness classes, fitness room orientations and a family fun zone. Staff from Soccer Stars and Jujitsu will also be in attendance to talk about their programs.

From 1:30 – 4 p.m., staff from the Saline Swim School and Techniq Group will offering swim evaluations for class placement. Families are encouraged to stay after their evaluation for some open swim.

“The Rec Center is a place for community and fitness, and we are excited to welcome new individuals to our facility,” said Parks and Recreation Director Sunshine Lambert. “A membership to the Rec Center is a great gift to your family. Kids love our camps and swim school, adults can take advantage of the free fitness classes and sports leagues, and the entire family can enjoy our special events.”

In addition to free programming and informational sessions, the Rec Center will also be offering membership discounts. All new, annual, prepaid memberships which are purchased on December 14 will be discounted 10%.

Saline Rec Center Open House

Sunday, February 2, 2025

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

1866 Woodland Dr, Saline, MI 48176

local events, Saline Rec Center rates, saline recreation center

Latest articles

Saline Recreation Center to Hold Holiday Open House

STN Staff

Chelsea Senior Center and Chelsea Area Fire Authority Collaborate to Keep Seniors Safe at Home

STN Staff

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event

Submit a Veterans Day Tribute

Click Here
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com