Saline Recreation Center to Hold Holiday Open House

The Saline Recreation Center will host an Open House on Sunday, December 14 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. All day, the Rec will be offering free admission and open basketball in the gymnasium. There will be other programs such as pickleball, free fitness classes, fitness room orientations and a family fun zone. Staff from Soccer Stars and Jujitsu will also be in attendance to talk about their programs.

From 1:30 – 4 p.m., staff from the Saline Swim School and Techniq Group will offering swim evaluations for class placement. Families are encouraged to stay after their evaluation for some open swim.

“The Rec Center is a place for community and fitness, and we are excited to welcome new individuals to our facility,” said Parks and Recreation Director Sunshine Lambert. “A membership to the Rec Center is a great gift to your family. Kids love our camps and swim school, adults can take advantage of the free fitness classes and sports leagues, and the entire family can enjoy our special events.”

In addition to free programming and informational sessions, the Rec Center will also be offering membership discounts. All new, annual, prepaid memberships which are purchased on December 14 will be discounted 10%.

Saline Rec Center Open House

Sunday, February 2, 2025

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

1866 Woodland Dr, Saline, MI 48176