Saline Residents Push Back as Planning Commission Debates 51-Unit Development on North Ann Arbor Street

Photo: Applicant Danny Veri presents his proposal for 865 N Ann Arbor Street to the Saline Planning Commission at its August 14, 2024, meeting. Image: city video screenshot.

Concerns ran high at the recent Saline Planning Commission meeting, as residents voiced strong opposition to a proposed 51-unit multi-family development on North Ann Arbor Street, leaving the commission with much to consider before the project moves forward.

At its August 14, 2024, meeting, the Saline Planning Commission recently reviewed a proposal by Danny Veri of Livonia Builders for a Preliminary Planned Unit Development (PUD) at 865 N Ann Arbor Street. The proposed development would bring 51 multi-family residential units to the 6.58-acre site, a notable addition to Saline’s housing market.

The location for the proposed development at 865 N Ann Arbor Street. Image: Planning Commission meeting packet, August 14, 2024.

The plan submitted by Veri aims to create a residential community that balances density with open space, responding to the growing demand for housing in Saline. The site, located on the northern edge of the city, is strategically positioned to offer easy access to both downtown Saline and the broader Ann Arbor region, making it an attractive location for potential residents.

The project sparked considerable public interest and debate, with many residents voicing their concerns during the meeting.

Public comments highlighted a range of issues. One resident expressed concern about the potential loss of natural spaces and wildlife habitats, noting that the area currently serves as a refuge for various animals. “It’s a shame that we’re taking away the natural refuge for deer, birds, and other critters by building more houses here,” the resident commented. Another resident who lives near the proposed development raised concerns about the increased traffic and noise that the new road might bring, stating, “This will bring a lot of traffic and noise very close to our homes. I would prefer that the development manage with only one entrance to minimize disruption.”

Additional concerns were voiced regarding the potential impact on the neighborhood’s character and the strain on local infrastructure. A long-time Saline resident lamented the loss of open spaces, saying, “I’ve watched as these green spaces have been steadily gobbled up by builders. Our water is often brown, and our utility bills keep climbing, yet we continue to build more homes that will inevitably add to the strain.”

Ben Carlisle of Carlisle Wortman Associates, the city planners for Saline, provided an overview of the proposal and outlined the next steps in the approval process. He emphasized that the commission is not recommending approval of the project at this stage, stating, “There are a number of outstanding factors that we have noted in our review, so we are not recommending approval tonight.” Carlisle explained that the commission’s role is to provide direction to the applicant for resubmittal, with a focus on addressing the issues raised during the review process.

Carlisle also clarified that the proposed units are not intended as affordable housing, contrary to some public assumptions. “These are market-rate units,” he said, “and I want to make sure that’s clear to the public.”

The Planning Commission voted to postpone further consideration of the development to its next meeting on September 11, 2024. Mayor Marl encouraged the public to attend the meeting and voice their thoughts or email the city if they could not attend.