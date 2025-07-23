City of Saline Addresses Common Misconceptions About Saline River Dam Removal

The City of Saline clarifies common misconceptions about the proposed Saline River Dam removal, addressing concerns about flooding, property values, Mill Pond Park, and historic preservation.

Photo: A photo of the newly constructed Saline River Dam spillway in 1935. Courtesy City of Saline.

In response to growing public interest and concern, the City of Saline has released a fact sheet addressing widespread misconceptions about the potential removal of the Saline River Dam in Mill Pond Park. The document aims to clarify community questions about flooding, property values, and the future of the beloved park.

Mill Pond Park Will Remain Public Space

A common fear among residents is that Mill Pond Park will be lost or developed if the dam is removed. City officials firmly refute this. According to Mayor Brian Marl, “The City is not selling or developing any portion of Mill Pond Park — per a Charter Amendment, this would require a vote of the electorate.”

The City’s Master Plan designates Mill Pond Park as a public recreation space in perpetuity. Officials note that dam removal could open opportunities to enhance park amenities and aesthetics with the additional land gained.

The dam spillway was constructed in 1935. A picture of the new spillway from the year it was constructed is shown on the left. The picture on the right was taken in 2021 as part of the recent structural inspection. Courtesy City of Saline.

Dam Not Built for Flood Control

Another misconception is that removing the dam will worsen flooding. However, the City clarifies that the dam was not designed for flood control and has little impact on flood mitigation.

“Preliminary hydraulic modeling completed as part of this study indicates that removal of the dam would have negligible impacts to the water surface elevation downstream, even following runoff events,” the City report states. Additionally, river restoration efforts would incorporate a floodplain shelf to improve water storage during high-volume weather events.

River Use and Aesthetics Would Improve

Concerns that the Saline River would become unusable or unattractive are also addressed. Modeling simulates the creation of a naturalized river channel through Mill Pond Park, maintaining a consistent slope and flow. On average, the river would measure 50 feet wide and 2.5 feet deep, with a 120-foot-wide floodplain shelf enhancing its resilience and beauty.

Impact on Property Values

Contrary to fears that removing the dam will lower nearby property values, studies show the opposite trend. Research from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a 2023 study published in Ecological Economics both indicate that property values often rise after dam removal, driven by environmental restoration and improved public space.

The photo on the right shows the tail race downstream of the historic turbine and mill. The photo on the left shows construction of the turbine over the mill race at Wellers in the 1930s. The City is looking at options to keep the tail race functioning should the dam be removed. The tail race currently feeds a stream of water through the Wellers’ property. Courtesy City of Saline

Historic Designation Will Not Prevent Removal

Some residents worry that the dam’s historical designation will prevent any changes. In 1996, 13 components of the mill and dam were listed with the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO). Of these, the City owns just three: the spillway, mill race, and a downstream footdam.

While SHPO oversight may add procedural steps, it does not prevent removal. According to the City, removal of these elements is feasible and already under review.

Infrastructure Considerations

The aging spillway, built in 1935, has deteriorated and requires repairs. Photos from a 2021 structural inspection show visible concrete degradation. Dam removal would also affect the tail race and mill race systems, which once powered turbines at the historic Wellers mill. The City is exploring options to preserve the tail race’s function even if the dam is removed.

A potential benefit of dam removal could include a safe pedestrian underpass beneath US-12, connecting Mill Pond and Curtiss Parks — a concept modeled after similar infrastructure in Dundee, Michigan.

See the entire report below.