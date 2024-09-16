Saline Rolls Over Pioneer to move to 3-0 

The Saline football team left no doubt that there would be no letdown after a big win at Dexter last week, rolling to a 50-0 trouncing of Ann Arbor Pioneer Friday night.

The Hornets were on fire from the opening kick and did not let their foot off the pedal in the rout of their rivals.

Saline threw an interception on its opening drive, but the defense turned it around with a pick-six by Coleman Ross got things going for the Hornets and it was all Saline from there.

Ross wasn’t done when he returned another pick-six for Saline later in the game as the rout was on.

Saline blew the game wide open with a 35-point second quarter as well as Ross’s second defensive touchdown and took a 48-0 halftime lead.

Quarterback Tommy Carr had another big game with three TD passes and scored another on the ground.

James Rush scored a rushing touchdown, while Lincoln Keyes, Cruz Hanson, and LaDainian Woods each caught second quarter touchdown passes from Carr.

Saline improved to 2-0 in the SEC Red and travels to Monroe Friday night.