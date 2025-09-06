Saline Rolls Over Skyline in Home Opener

The Saline football team opened the home portion of its season with an impressive 50-0 trouncing of Ann Arbor Skyline Friday night.

The Hornets left no doubt in their SEC Red opener that they were not going to overlook Skyline in the annual ChadTough game Friday.

Saline jumped out to a 21-0 lead after one wuarter and never looked back as they cruised past the Eagles.

The opening drive saw the Hornets convert on a fourth and seven and one play later they found the endzone with a TD pass from Tommy Carr to Cruz Hanson.

After a Skyline punt the Hornets once again converted on a fourth down to keep the drive going and a short time later Carr ran it in from 11 yards out for a 14-0 lead.

Tommy Carr scores from 11-yards out to put Saline up 13-0 over Skyline. Photo by Dawn McCann

The Saline defense forced another punt and Saline struck quickly with a TD pass from Carr to Lucas Fidh for a 21-0 lead after one.

The lead grew to 28-0 early in the second with a five-yard TD run by James Rush.

Carson Cherry broke free for a 75-yard TD run and Colton Tousa busted through from two yards out to make it 41-0. Austin Abbate ran in the two-point conversion on a low snap on the extra point attempt to make it 43-0 at halftime.

Carson Cherry busts through the line for a 75-yard touchdown run. Photo by Dawn McCann

With a running clock in the second half, the Hornets wrapped up the scoring in the fourth with a 15-yard TD run from Braylon Thomas to make the final 50-0.

The Hornets improved to 2-0 on the season. They travel to Ann Arbor Pioneer Friday night before hosting Dexter in a huge Homecoming matchup September 19.

Photos by Dawn and Dennis McCann