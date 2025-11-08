November 08, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Saline Rolls to District Title with 57–17 Win Over Woodhaven

Mike Williamson

SalineSports

Saline Rolls to District Title with 57–17 Win Over Woodhaven

For the first time in five years, the Saline Hornets are district champions.

Behind another dominant performance from quarterback Tommy Carr and a relentless offense that scored early and often, the Hornets cruised past Woodhaven 57–17 Friday night to capture the Division 1 district crown.

Saline took control from the opening kickoff, racing out to a 21–3 first-quarter lead and never looking back. The Hornets led 36–10 at halftime and pushed it to 50–10 after three quarters, sealing their tenth win of the season in commanding fashion.

Carr was once again the catalyst for the Hornets’ offense, completing 10 of 13 passes for 209 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for 27 yards.

The Carr and Lincoln Keyes connection continued to shine, as Keyes pulled in three receptions for 43 yards and two touchdowns. Nolan Klein added another big game with three catches for 89 yards and a score, while Colton Tousa caught a 22-yard pass. Gabe Iadipaolo caught two passes for 31 yards and a touchdown and Brady Baldwin one catch for 24 yards.

On the ground, Carson Cherry powered the running game with 104 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, and Klein broke loose for a 39-yard touchdown run. Hunter Orr added 19 yards rushing and a touchdown, plus an 11-yard reception.

The Hornet defense set the tone early, holding Woodhaven to a field goal on its opening drive before forcing turnovers and short fields that helped the offense build a quick cushion. From there, Saline’s balanced attack did the rest.

Friday’s win gave Saline its first district title since 2020 and sets up a marquee regional showdown next week. The Hornets will host #1-ranked Detroit Cass Tech in the Division 1 regional final Friday night at Hornet Stadium.

Hornets, Saline Athletics, Saline Football

Latest articles

Saline Hockey Opens Season with Back-to-Back Wins

Mike Williamson

Dexter Volleyball Falls to Skyline in District Finals

Mike Williamson

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event

Submit a Veterans Day Tribute

Click Here
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com