Saline Rolls to District Title with 57–17 Win Over Woodhaven

For the first time in five years, the Saline Hornets are district champions.

Behind another dominant performance from quarterback Tommy Carr and a relentless offense that scored early and often, the Hornets cruised past Woodhaven 57–17 Friday night to capture the Division 1 district crown.

Saline took control from the opening kickoff, racing out to a 21–3 first-quarter lead and never looking back. The Hornets led 36–10 at halftime and pushed it to 50–10 after three quarters, sealing their tenth win of the season in commanding fashion.

Carr was once again the catalyst for the Hornets’ offense, completing 10 of 13 passes for 209 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for 27 yards.

The Carr and Lincoln Keyes connection continued to shine, as Keyes pulled in three receptions for 43 yards and two touchdowns. Nolan Klein added another big game with three catches for 89 yards and a score, while Colton Tousa caught a 22-yard pass. Gabe Iadipaolo caught two passes for 31 yards and a touchdown and Brady Baldwin one catch for 24 yards.

On the ground, Carson Cherry powered the running game with 104 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, and Klein broke loose for a 39-yard touchdown run. Hunter Orr added 19 yards rushing and a touchdown, plus an 11-yard reception.

The Hornet defense set the tone early, holding Woodhaven to a field goal on its opening drive before forcing turnovers and short fields that helped the offense build a quick cushion. From there, Saline’s balanced attack did the rest.

Friday’s win gave Saline its first district title since 2020 and sets up a marquee regional showdown next week. The Hornets will host #1-ranked Detroit Cass Tech in the Division 1 regional final Friday night at Hornet Stadium.