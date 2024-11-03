Saline Rolls to Rematch with Belleville

Despite being the road team, the Saline football squad left no doubt who was the better team Friday night with a convincing 37-7 win at Northville.

The Hornets entered the state playoffs as the lower seed due to forfeiting the first three games of the season, but the road game was all Hornets after a slow start in the opening quarter.

Saline struggled early and Northville took a 7-0 lead with a TD run in the first quarter, but that was the Mustangs only lead of the game.

Saline evened things up with a 48-yard TD run by Tommy Carr early in the second and following a Vince Barbarino interception, James Rush sprinted in from 22-yards out for a 14-7 lead.

The lead grew to 21-7 when Nolan Klein made a diving catch of a Carr pass in the corner of the endzone and the Hornets defense followed with a safety for a 23-7 lead.

Early in the fourth, Carr eluded the Mustang pass rush and scrambled for a 61-yard touchdown and a 30-7 lead.

Saline wrapped up the scoring with a 20-yard TD run by Bryce Barbarino.

Carr had a big night offensively with his arm and legs. He rushed for 112 yards and two scored and was 13-20 passing for 218 yards and a TD.

Cole Kreuzer caught three passes for 74 yards, while Lincoln Keyes added three catches for 59 yards.

Klein finished with three catches for 56 tards and a touchdown and Austin Abbate had four catches for 29 yards. Rush added 77 yards rushing on 12 carries and a touchdown.

Saline will travel to Belleville Friday night and try to stop a Tigers team that has ended the Hornets season the last two years.