Saline-Skyline Pulls Away from Dexter

Cover Photo provided by Joy Hazelton

Saline-Skyline hosted Dexter in a boys’ water polo matchup and the Hornet pulled away in the second half to take a 15-6 win over the Dreadnaughts.

In a wild first period the teams combined for ten goals with Saline-Skyline taking a 6-4 lead after one.

The Hornets kept Dexter off the board in the second and extended their lead to 8-4 with a pair of goals.

Saline-Skyline pulled away in the second half, outscoring the Dreadnaughts 7-2 for the victory.

Hornets co-captains Sean Spooner and Jacob Clauser led the way with five and three goals, respectively.

Jude Smith led Dexter with three goals.

Ethan Vince recorded a pair of goals and an assist, while Dane Lee added one goal. Quinn Christy picked up two assists, while Owen Dauw and Jason Hazelton had one assist each.

Derek Sletten made four saves in net for the Dreadnaughts.

Photos by Dawn McCann