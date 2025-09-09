Saline-Skyline Water Polo 3-1 at Grand Haven Invite

Photos courtesy of Javier Romero

The Saline-Skyline water polo team had a strong showing at the Grand Haven Invitational this weekend, coming home with a 3-1 record for the tournament.

The Hornets came into the weekend ranked ninth in the MWPA state rankings and showed they deserved the top ten ranking.

Saline-Skyline opened the weekend with a 12-6 win over Portage.

The Hornets started strong with a 6-2 lead after one and never looked back. The lead grew to 11-3 after three periods and cruised in the fourth.

Sean Spooner had a big game with a team-high five goals and one assist.

Jacob Clauser collected a pair of goals, while Carson Ratajczak had a goal and three assists. Brady Howe had a goal and assist, Evan Pokryfke one goal, Robby Shannon three assists, and Cayden Zillich one assist.

Drew Lawrentz and Pokryfke combined for three saves in net.

The Hornets outscored Mason 6-3 in the second half to pull out a 12-9 win over the Bulldogs.

Howe led the way with three goals and three assists, while Spooner added three goals and two assists.

Ratajczak added two goals and two assists, while Clauser and Ellis Wensuc had two goals each, and Shannon three assists. Pokryfke made five saves in net.

Saline-Skyline’s lone loss of the weekend came at the hands of top-ranked Rockford 14-8.

The Hornets held tight for one half trailing just 6-5 at the break, but Rockford outscored Saline-Skyline 7-0 in the third to pull away for the win.

Clauser and Spooner each had three goals and an assist for Saline. Ratajczak and Zillich scored one goal each.

Saline-Skyline used a 10-5 run in the second half to beat West Ottawa 14-9 in the finale.

Clauser had a huge game with nine goals and an assist. Pokryfke added three goals, Spooner two goals, and two assists, and Shannon four assists.