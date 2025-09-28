September 28, 2025

Saline-Skyline Water Polo Drops Heartbreaker to Pioneer

Mike Williamson

SalineSports

Photo: Sean Spooner fights for a loose ball for Saline-Skyline. Photo by Javier Romero

The Saline-Skyline water polo team came up just short of knocking off a strong Ann Arbor Pioneer team last week, falling to the Pioneer’s 11-10.

The Hornets jumped out to a quick 3-1 lead after one period and held a 4-3 lead heading into halftime. 

Pioneer outscored Saline-Skyline 5-2 in the third to take an 8-6 lead.

The Hornets tried to rally in the fourth but came up just short in the end.

Sean Spooner led the Hornets with four goals.

Cayden Zillich collected two goals and an assist, while Jacob Clauser added two goals. Carson Ratajczak and Gabriel Romero had one goal each, while Brody Howe had two assists and Luciano Perez one.

Evan Pokryfke made eight saves in net for the Hornets.

Saline-Milan dropped a 10-5 decision to Seaholm Friday.

Clauser led the way with a pair of goals, while Zillich added a goal and assists, Ellis Wensuc and Ratajczak one goal each, and Robby Shannon an assist.

Pokryfke recorded 12 saves in net for Saline-Skyline.

