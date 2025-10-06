October 06, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Saline-Skyline Water Polo Wins Two

Mike Williamson

SalineSports

Saline-Skyline Water Polo Wins Two

The Saline-Skyline water polo team picked up two more wins this week with the state playoffs just around the corner.

The Hornets opened the week by rolling past Lake Orion 18-5.

Saline took a 5-1 lead after one and built a 13-3 halftime lead and never looked back in the win.

Jacob Clauser had a huge game with six goals and an assist to lead the Hornets.

Carson Ratajczak and Sean Spooner each had four goals and two assists, Robby Shannon two goals and two assists, Evan Pokryfke a goal and assist, and Luciano Perez a goal and assist. 

Saline-Skyline then took down Mason 11-9 in a hard-fought game.

Spooner led the team in scoring with four goals and two assists.

Clauser added three goals, Cayden Zillich two goals and an assist, and Ratajczak a goal and assist.

Latest articles

Wayne Alton Hawley

STN Staff

Saline Twp: Notice of Election 11/4/25

STN Staff

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus
Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News