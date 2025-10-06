Saline-Skyline Water Polo Wins Two

The Saline-Skyline water polo team picked up two more wins this week with the state playoffs just around the corner.

The Hornets opened the week by rolling past Lake Orion 18-5.

Saline took a 5-1 lead after one and built a 13-3 halftime lead and never looked back in the win.

Jacob Clauser had a huge game with six goals and an assist to lead the Hornets.

Carson Ratajczak and Sean Spooner each had four goals and two assists, Robby Shannon two goals and two assists, Evan Pokryfke a goal and assist, and Luciano Perez a goal and assist.

Saline-Skyline then took down Mason 11-9 in a hard-fought game.

Spooner led the team in scoring with four goals and two assists.

Clauser added three goals, Cayden Zillich two goals and an assist, and Ratajczak a goal and assist.