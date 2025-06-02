Saline Soccer Claims D1 District Title

The Saline girls’ soccer team claimed another D1 district title with a 4-0 win over Ann Arbor Huron Friday night.

The Hornets went on top early when Teagan Warden scored on a corner just over a minute into the game.

Less than a minute later Makena Means found to net to give the Hornets a quick 2-0 lead.

Sienna Snyder struck one home to make it 3-0 and Means followed with her second of the game to make the final 4-0.

Saline reached the finals by taking down AA Skyline 2-0.

The two teams battled to a pair of draws during the regular season, but it was the Hornets that came out on top when it counted most.

Nada Derneika knocked home a loose ball on a scramble in front of the net on a corner kick for a 1-0 lead.

The Hornets dominated with ball control for most of the match, but the game wasn’t decided until Snyder sent one home for a 2-0 lead which the Hornets held on to for the win.

Kaylee Mitzel was in net for both games for the Hornets and recorded her 15th and 16th shutouts of the season to help Saline improve its record to 17-0-2 on the season.

Saline advances to the D1 regionals at Dearborn to face Grosse Pointe South.