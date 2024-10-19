Saline Soccer Claims District Title

Photo from Saline Athletics

The Saline soccer team battled through two of its biggest rivals this week to claim the Hornets third straight district title Thursday night.

The Hornets claimed the title by taking down Ann Arbor Huron 3-0 in the district finals Thursday night just a week after defeating Huron to claim the SEC Red title.

Saline carried the play early with several quality scoring chances but could not get the ball into the net and the game was scoreless at halftime.

The Hornets broke through early in the second half when Keegan Cahill knocked a shot off a Huron defender and into the net in the opening minute to give the Hornets a 1-0 lead.

Saline made it 2-0 with another shot that bounced off a Huron defender and into the net.

The Hornets earned a corner kick, and it was deflected by Jackson Phillips in front of the Huron goalkeeper. The ball bounced toward the net and a Huron defender tried to make a save, but the ball went into the net for a 2-0 Saline lead.

Huron did not give up and put some big pressure on Saline but Hornets goalkeeper Eric Friedholm and the Saline defense kept Huron at bay to keep the score at 2-0.

The Hornets sealed the win with three minutes left when Zach Heisler made a pretty crossing pass in front of the net that Bryce Nadig drilled home for a 3-0 lead and the district title.

Saline reached the finals by taking down rival Skyline 3-2 Tuesday night.

The teams had battled to a pair of draws during the regular season, but there would be a winner Tuesday.

Saline started quickly with two first half goals by Juan Balda and Micah Gray.

Skyline battled back in the second half with a pair of goals to tie the game at 2-2 with 18 minutes left.

With just under 13 minutes remaining, the Hornets stole the ball from a Skyline defender and Heisler picked it up and drove down the left side for a shot that snuck inside the right post for a 3-2 lead and it turned out to be the game-winner.

Saline is unbeaten in their last 17 games and improved to 14-2-4 overall on the season.

The Hornets advance to the regional at Dearborn Fordson to face Dearborn Edsel Ford (17-1-2) Tuesday night at 7:00. Canton and Monroe will meet in the other regional semifinal with the finals scheduled for Friday at 5:00 PM.

Photos by Dawn and Dennis McCann