April 17, 2025

Mike Williamson

Saline Soccer Cruises to Pair of SEC Red Wins

The Saline girls’ soccer team improved to 7-0 on the season with three impressive wins this week.

The Hornets outscored teams 28-0 in their three games, including two mercy wins in the SEC Red.

Saline dominated from the start in a 13-0 pasting of Ypsilanti Lincoln in a game that ended at halftime.

Four Hornets scored two goals each with Sienna Snyder, Bettina Soares, Riley Provost, and Kaylee Mitzel lead Saline.

Sadie Walsh, Makena Means, Teagan Warden, Laynie Tousa, and Emi Sturms scored one each for Saline.

Mitzel and Lydia Zajchowski combined for the shutout in net.

The Hornets then blanked Bedford 9-0 Tuesday night.

Walsh and Snyder scored twice each to lead the offensive attack.

Nora Walsh, Soares, Ava Printy, Means, and Tousa tallied one goal each for the Hornets, while Mitzel earned the shutout in goal.

The Hornets took down Holt 7-0 in a non-league contest Saturday April 12.

Tousa had a huge day with four goals for the Saline.

Snyder added two goals, while Sadie Walsh chipped in with one.

Mitzel earned another shutout in net for Saline.

