Saline Soccer Drops Heartbreaker in D1 State Semifinals

The Saline soccer team had an answer to every question until the very end as the Hornets fell to Rochester Adams 4-3 in a shootout in the D1 state semifinals Wednesday night.

The Hornets went toe-to-toe with fifth-ranked Adams falling behind three separate times but rallying each time.

Adams took a 1-0 lead into halftime, but the Hornets came to life in the second half when Zach Heisler found the net to knot it at 1-1 in the 64th minute.

With eleven minutes left Adams retook the lead, but moments later the Rochester goalie received a yellow card for a tackle in the box that resulted in a penalty kick for Saline.

Juan Martin Balda drove the kick home to tie the game at 2-2 and it stayed that way until the end of regulation.

The overtime session is two ten-minute periods whether there is any scoring or not and it was Adams that struck in the first overtime period for a 3-2 lead.

Saline battled back once again when Heisler scored his second of the game just one minute into the second overtime.

Both teams had excellent chances in the remaining time, but neither could find the net and the game would go into a shootout tied at 3-3.

Each team struck in the first two rounds with Balda and Jackson Phillips.

The goaltender made a diving save to start the third round and Adams went on top 3-2 with a goal.

Jaedyn Sifuna evened it at three, but Adams retook the lead 4-3 after four rounds.

Heisler found the net for the third time to even it at 4-4 and Saline needed a stop to keep things going, but Adams sent it home to win the shootout 5-4 and the game 4-3.

Adams would go on to win the state title on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Byron Center.

The Hornets finished its season with a 15-3-3 overall record that saw them claim SEC Red, district, and their first regional title since 2014.