Saline Soccer Falls to St. Edwards

Cover- Photo by Dawn McCann

The Saline soccer team had an up and down week by going 1-1-1 and improving to 5-1-1 on the season.

The Hornets dropped a tough 2-1 decision to St. Edwards (OH) Saturday.

Saline went on top in the first half when Augusto Lima de Castro knocked home a pass on a corner kick for a 1-0 lead at the 23:18 mark.

It remained that way until the second half when the Hornets were called for a penalty in the box to give St. Edwards a penalty kick which they drilled home at 15:38 of the second half.

It remained 1-1 until St. Edward scored on a controversial play with 5:30 left.

St Edward appeared to be offsides on a long pass that was not called and set up a 2-0 breakaway that they knocked home for a 2-1 lead and it turned out to be the game winner.

Saline opened the week by battling to a scoreless tie with Monroe.

The Hornets then defeated rival Ann Arbor Skyline 3-2. Stats were not available.