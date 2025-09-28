September 28, 2025

Saline Soccer Holds Off Dexter

Mike Williamson

SalineSports

The Saline soccer team kept pace in the SEC Red title race with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Dexter last week.

The Hornets improved to 7-2-1 in the Red and trails Huron 8-0-2 by four points with two games remaining in conference play. 

Saline travels to Huron for a showdown for the top spot Tuesday and has a make up game with Skyline Saturday with hopes for a SEC Red title still in play.

The Hornets took an early lead against Dexter when Blaire Higgins picked up a loose ball in front of the net and drilled it home for a 1-0 six minutes into the game.

Dexter evened the score with a penalty shot at the 11-minute mark and it would stay that way until halftime.

Early in the second half the Dexter was called for a penalty in the box and the Hornets were given a short direct kick.  The first shot was saved by a diving Dexter goaltender, but a rebound was knocked in by Kevin Koottiyaniyii to give Saline a 2-1 lead.

The 2-1 lead held up and the Hornets earned the victory to stay withing striking distance of Huron. 

Saline improved to 9-6-2 overall on the season.

