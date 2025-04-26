April 26, 2025

Mike Williamson

SalineSports

Saline Soccer Improves to 11-0 on the Season

Hornets, Saline Athletics, Saline Soccer

The Saline girls’ soccer team remained perfect on the season with three wins this week after picking up three wins.

The Hornets opened the week by taking down rival Ann Arbor Pioneer in a make-up of a game that was postponed earlier this season.

The weather still wasn’t great for the rescheduled game with cold and windy conditions, but MaKena Means and Sienna Snyder scored for the Hornets for a 2-0 win.

Kaylee Mitzel picked up her seventh shutout of the season in net for Saline.

The Hornets made it seven straight shutouts with a 7-0 shutout of Dexter.

Snyder led the charge with a hat trick of three goals for Saline.

Bettina Soares tallied two goals, while Means and Nada Derneika each scored one.

Mitzel earned the shutout in net for her eighth of the season.

Saline made it 11 straight wins with a 5-1 win over Ann Arbor Huron.

Snyder continued her hot play of late with two more goals for the Hornets.

Lydia Zajchowski, Sadie Walsh, and Soares scored one goal each.

Saline will take on Skyline for a battle for the top spot in the SEC Red this week.

Photos by Dawn McCann

