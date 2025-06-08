Saline Soccer Moves on to D1 State Semifinals

Photos from Saline Athletics

The top-ranked Saline girls’ soccer team moved one step closer to a chance at a D1 state title after a pair of impressive wins to claim the regional title last week.

The Hornets outscored its two opponents 12-0 on their way to the regional trophy.

Saline opened the week by rolling to an 8-0 win over Grosse Pointe South.

Sienna Snyder found the net five minutes into the first half to give Saline an early 1-0 lead.

Makena Means made it 2-0 at the ten-minute mark and a minute later Snyder found the net for the second time for a 3-0 Saline lead.

Sadie Walsh scored to make it 4-0 and Means struck twice more for her hat trick and a 6-0 lead with three minutes left in the half.

Snyder would record her hat trick for a 7-0 lead just moments later for the big halftime lead.

Means ended the game early in the second half with her fourth of the night to make the final 8-0.

The Hornets defense led by goaltender Kaylee Mitzel continued to dominate with a 4-0 shutout in the regional finals against Salem.

Sadie Walsh, MaKena Means, Laynie Tousa and Sienna Snyder all scored for Saline.

The Hornets improved to 20-0-2 on the season and advance to Wednesday’s D1 semifinals to face Troy Athens at 6:00 at Birmingham Seaholm.