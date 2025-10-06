Saline Soccer Moves on Top of SEC Red

Photo: Zach Heisler scored three goals in the win over Skyline. Photo by Dawn McCann

A pair of huge victories moved the Saline soccer team on top of the SEC Red standings with district starting this week.

The Hornets knocked off SEC Red leading Huron 1-0 and then took down Skyline 3-0 in the regular season finale Saturday to move past the River Rats for the top spot in the standings.

Saline sits with 28 points with Huron in second with 26. The River Rats take on Skyline Tuesday night in the season finale. A loss or tie by Huron will give the Hornets the SEC Red title. With a win, the River Rats will claim the league title.

The Hornets Zach Heisler had a huge game for Saline against Skyline Saturday, scoring all three goals for the hat trick to lead Saline to the win.

Heisler swiped a long pass from a Skyline defenseman and broke in alone and beat the Eagle goalkeeper to put Saline on top 1-0 at 24:46 of the first half.

The half appeared to be over as the clock ran down, but Saline pressure gave the Hornets one last shot and Heisler put one just inside the left post just before the final horn sounded at halftime for a 2-0 lead.

The Hornets defense kept the Eagles off the board in the second half and Heisler closed out the scoring in the final minute when he went left and put a shot into the right corner for the hat trick and make the final 3-0.

Saline improved to 11-6-2 overall on the season and will host Bedford in the D1 district opener Wednesday night.