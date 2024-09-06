Saline Soccer Remains Unbeaten in SEC Red

The Saline soccer team remained unbeaten with a 2-0-2 record in the SEC Red after going 2-0-1 this week.

Skyline leads the Red with a 4-0 record, while Huron is 3-0-1.

Saline opened the week by taking down Ypsilanti Lincoln 8-0.

Zach Heisler netted a hat trick of three goals to lead the Hornets past the Splitters.

Jaedyn Sifuna picked up a pair of goals, while Jackson Phillips, Bryce Nadig, and Case Rumpsa each scored one.

Saline then took down Dexter 5-1 Tuesday night.

Phillips led the charge for the Hornets with a pair of goals.

Nadig, Heisler, and Blair Higgins each found the net once for the Hornets.

Saline took on Huron Thursday night and it was a defensive battle from the start with both teams limiting very few shots all night.

Neither team could find the net in a well-played 0-0 scoreless draw keeping both teams unbeaten in the conference.

The Hornet travel to league leading Skyline to take on the Eagles Tuesday night.

Photos by Dennis McCann