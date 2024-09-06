September 06, 2024 Donate
Log in

Saline Sports, Sports

Saline Soccer Remains Unbeaten in SEC Red 

Advertisements

Saline Soccer Remains Unbeaten in SEC Red 

by

Saline Soccer Remains Unbeaten in SEC Red 

The Saline soccer team remained unbeaten with a 2-0-2 record in the SEC Red after going 2-0-1 this week. 

Skyline leads the Red with a 4-0 record, while Huron is 3-0-1. 

Saline opened the week by taking down Ypsilanti Lincoln 8-0. 

Zach Heisler netted a hat trick of three goals to lead the Hornets past the Splitters. 

Jaedyn Sifuna picked up a pair of goals, while Jackson Phillips, Bryce Nadig, and Case Rumpsa each scored one.  

Saline then took down Dexter 5-1 Tuesday night. 

Phillips led the charge for the Hornets with a pair of goals. 

Nadig, Heisler, and Blair Higgins each found the net once for the Hornets. 

Saline took on Huron Thursday night and it was a defensive battle from the start with both teams limiting very few shots all night.  

Neither team could find the net in a well-played 0-0 scoreless draw keeping both teams unbeaten in the conference.  

The Hornet travel to league leading Skyline to take on the Eagles Tuesday night.  

Photos by Dennis McCann

Advertisements

About Us

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline.

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130

+1 (734) 268-6269

Mon-Fri 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media