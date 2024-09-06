Saline Soccer Remains Unbeaten in SEC Red
The Saline soccer team remained unbeaten with a 2-0-2 record in the SEC Red after going 2-0-1 this week.
Skyline leads the Red with a 4-0 record, while Huron is 3-0-1.
Saline opened the week by taking down Ypsilanti Lincoln 8-0.
Zach Heisler netted a hat trick of three goals to lead the Hornets past the Splitters.
Jaedyn Sifuna picked up a pair of goals, while Jackson Phillips, Bryce Nadig, and Case Rumpsa each scored one.
Saline then took down Dexter 5-1 Tuesday night.
Phillips led the charge for the Hornets with a pair of goals.
Nadig, Heisler, and Blair Higgins each found the net once for the Hornets.
Saline took on Huron Thursday night and it was a defensive battle from the start with both teams limiting very few shots all night.
Neither team could find the net in a well-played 0-0 scoreless draw keeping both teams unbeaten in the conference.
The Hornet travel to league leading Skyline to take on the Eagles Tuesday night.
Photos by Dennis McCann