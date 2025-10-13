October 13, 2025

Saline Soccer Wins SEC Red, Falls in District Opener

Mike Williamson

SalineSports

It was a week of highs and lows for the Saline boys soccer team with the jubilation of a league championship and the misery of a season ending loss.

The Hornets started the week by clinching the SEC Red title with the help of a tie between Ann Arbor Skyline and Huron.

The tie between the teams gave the Hornets the league title by one point over Huron.

Saline entered D1 district play on a high note, but it came to a screeching halt with a penalty shootout loss to Bedford in the D1 district opener.

The Hornets and Mules battled to a scoreless tie through regulation and through two 10-minute overtime periods to send the game into a penalty kick shootout. 

Bedford outscored the Hornets 4-3 in the penalty shootout to take the win.

The Hornets finished 11-7-2 overall on the season. 

