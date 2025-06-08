Saline Softball Claims First Regional Title Since 2013

Photo from Saline Athletics

The third time was a charm for the Saline softball team, after claiming Saline’s first regional title since 2013 with a 9-3 win over SEC Red rival Bedford Saturday.

The Hornets had come up short in their regional title bids the past two seasons but they came through with the trophy Saturday and advance to the state quarterfinals Tuesday to face Woodhaven at Ypsilanti Lincoln at 4:00.

Woodhaven ended the Hornets season in the D1 regionals in 2023.

The Saline offense was firing on all cylinders against Bedford in the finals, scoring in every inning but one.

Back-to-back rbi-singles by Gracie Waldrop and Maddie Bellus put the Hornets up 2-0 in the first inning, but Bedford answered with a two-run homer in the top of the third to tie the game at 2-2.

Saline pulled off a double steal in the bottom of the third with Sydney Hastings stealing home to put the Hornets up 3-2. Waldrop followed with a run scoring single for a 4-2 lead.

The Hornets blew the game open in the fourth with a rbi-single from Ashley Malinczak and a two-run single by Bellus for a 7-2 lead.

Bedford got one back in the fifth, but Saline answered with a rbi-single from Reese Rupert and added one more in the sixth for the 9-3 final.

Bellus picked up two hits and three rbi to lead the offense.

Waldrop added two hits and two rbi, while Rupert, Malinczak, and Elizabeth Onyskin each had two hits and one rbi.

Hastings and Ava Stripp had one hit each.

Abby Curtis struck out eight and allowed five hits for the win in the circle for Saline.

Saline reached the final by blanking Dexter 6-0 in the semifinals.

The game was close for four innings with the Hornets clinging to a 1-0 lead, but Saline scored three in the fifth with Hastings driving in two with a double and Malinczak following with a run-scoring single for a 4-0 lead.

Casey Griffin added to the lead with a home run in the sixth and Waldrop singled in a run in the seventh to make the final 6-0.

Hastings finished with two hits and two rbi, while Griffin added two hits, including the home run.

Malinczak chipped in with two hits and one rbi, Waldrop a hit and rbi, Rupert a hit and run scored, Bellus and Lucy Winters one hit each.

Curtis allowed just thee hits and struck out 13 in six innings of work in the circle. Zosia Mazur struck out three in one inning on the rubber.

Saline improved to 36-3-2 overall on the season.