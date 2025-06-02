Saline Softball Cruises to D1 District Title

To say the Saline softball team cruised to the D1 district title Saturday might be an understatement.

The Hornets rolled to a pair of mercy wins to claim the title and move on to the D1 regional at Ypsilanti Lincoln to face Dexter Saturday.

Saline scored ten runs in the first inning and took down AA Skyline 15-0 in a three inning mercy in the semifinals.

Maddie Foster and Zosia Mazur teamed for a three inning perfect game striking out seven for the win in the circle.

Sydney Hastings had a huge game at the plate with a double, triple, and home run and six rbi to lead the Hornets offensive attack.

Maddie Bellus added two hits and three rbi and Reese Rupert two hits and a rbi.

Elizabeth Onyskin added a double and two rbi, Casey Griffin two hits and two runs scored, Ashley Malinczak and Jessi Phelps and hit and rbi, and Ava Stripp a hit and run scored.

The Hornets then took down AA pioneer 10-0 in a five inning mercy to take the district title.

Abby Curtis struck out nine and allowed just one hit for the Hornets on the rubber. She also picked up her 200th career strikeout during the game.

Sydney Hastings had a double, triple and home run against Skyline. Photo by Dawn McCann

Hastings and Gracie Waldrop had two hits and two rbi each to pace the offense.

Malinczak finished with two hits and a rbi, and Stripp two hits and a run scored.

Gabby Deveau had a hit and two rbi, Bellus a hit and rbi, Lucy Winters a hit and run scored, and Griffin one hit.

The Hornets improved to 33-3-2 on the season.

Saline finished a perfect 19-0 in the SEC Red with a 5-0 win over Tecumseh earlier in the week.

Curtis fanned 14 batters and allowed two hits in the game for the win.

Bellus picked up two hits and two rbi for the Hornets.

Malinczak had two hits and a run scored and Walrdop two hits.

Hastings, Curtis, and Onyskin each had a hit and rbi, and Phelps a hit and run scored.